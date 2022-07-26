FDA Bans JUULs: Aromatherapy Devices From LUU Are Healthier & Delivered To Your Doorstep — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

On June 23, the United States Food and Drug Administration denied authorization for the marketing of all JUUL Lab Inc. products.

The removal of these nicotine e-cigarette devices provide further expert evidence that inhaling such substances are extremely harmful and detrimental to your health and wellbeing.

"The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review," stated the FDA in an updated statement on July 5.

If you are among those who result to nicotine vaping devices as a part of your every day lifestyle — take this as your sign to ditch and make the switch to LUU aromatherapy devices!

