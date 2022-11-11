Reality TV star and fashion brand owner Kim Kardashian has teamed up with some of the hottest celebs for the SKIMS holiday campaign.

Celeb pals Landon Barker, Skai Jackson, YouTube personality Larri Merrit a.k.a LARRAY, and Suede Brooks, joined forces for the holiday campaign to kick off the year's biggest season of shopping, à la SKIMS spirited (and sparkly) holiday collection.

OK! Magazine is delighted to share the latest collection that features more than 30 new styles — from cult-favorite cozy knitwear styles that are perfect for transitioning from lounging at home to hitting the town to festive embellished lingerie and bodysuits to add sparkle to holiday fits. The holiday shop collection has everything you need to ring in the season's festivities in chic but comfortable looks.