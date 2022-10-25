Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Brand Awarded For Innovative Excellence By 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards — Shop Now
Kim-ovation!
Famed shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS — founded by celebrity icon Kim Kardashian — won the Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
The honorable accord "is an opportunity to recognize a fashion visionary, leading with technology and innovation in branding/marketing, social media, customer engagement, performance, or product development, that shapes how customers are shopping for fashion," according to the Council of Fashion Designers in America.
"We are pleased to introduce the Innovation Award presented by @AmazonFashion at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. Solutions-oriented brand SKIMS is the inaugural recipient of the award," the non-profit trade association shared in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, October 25. "SKIMS Co-Founder and Creative Director Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede, and Founding Partner and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede will accept the award at this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony on November 7."
The American shapewear and clothing brand was founded in 2019 and has since revolutionized modern day style.
SKIMS' slimming fabrics and fashion-forward launches are not only ahead of generational trends — but they create them, too.
