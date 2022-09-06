Kourtney Kardashian X boohoo: What You Need To Know To Shop The Limited Edition Collab

Kourtney Kardashian Barker x boohoo collection is comprised of 45 pieces that you can shop directly from the runway to your closet on September 13. The collection is the fashion brand’s first dive into vintage style and features two exclusive custom designs, including an old-school-cool biker jacket.

HOW TO RECREATE THE KARDASHIAN KIDS’ STYLE: GET THE LOOK

While there are many celebrity fashion collaborations, few have put the level of thought into crafting each piece as seen in the KKB x boohoo collection. On carefully considering the designs for the collection, boohoo said the following in a release.

“We want to get these products into the hands of those who want a more conscious choice, because we know they’ll love the quality, design and feel, so we are investing into certain price points and categories so that our customers don’t have to pay more.”