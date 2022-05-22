Wedded Bliss! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Married For The Third Time In Italy

TRAVIS BARKER IS 'CORDIAL' WITH SCOTT DISICK EVEN THOUGH REALITY STAR 'CAN'T STAND BEING AROUND' KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S NEW FIANCÉ

The lovebirds were pros by the time they made it to their third wedding day. As OK! previously reported, Travis and Kourtney first said their vows in a drunken Las Vegas ceremony in the early morning hours after the musician performed at the Grammy Awards in April. They later admitted they weren't actually legally married because they had been unable to obtain a marriage license.

They later made it official in a private courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15. The duo later drove away in a black lowrider convertible with a sign that read "just married" on the back.

Travis and Kourtney first went public with their sizzling romance in early 2021. They had been close friends for over 15 years before they started dating.