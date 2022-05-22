Wedded Bliss! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Married For The Third Time In Italy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married...again!
The Poosh founder and the Blink 182 drummer tied the knot for the third time in the fairytale wedding of their dreams. The ceremony took place at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by the couple's closest friends and family members.
Kourtney looked every bit a beautiful bride in her Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown and veil, while Travis proudly stood at her side sporting a custom black tuxedo as they said "I do" on Sunday, May 22.
Most of the Kardashian-Jenner family flew to Italy to celebrate the loved-up couple's big day. Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were present at the ceremony, along with Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall and her boyfriend, Devin Booker.
The rocker's children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, who he had with ex Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, were also there to support their dad on his special day.
Kourtney's kiddos Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — attended the wedding without their dad, who reportedly did not receive an invitation.
The lovebirds were pros by the time they made it to their third wedding day. As OK! previously reported, Travis and Kourtney first said their vows in a drunken Las Vegas ceremony in the early morning hours after the musician performed at the Grammy Awards in April. They later admitted they weren't actually legally married because they had been unable to obtain a marriage license.
They later made it official in a private courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15. The duo later drove away in a black lowrider convertible with a sign that read "just married" on the back.
Travis and Kourtney first went public with their sizzling romance in early 2021. They had been close friends for over 15 years before they started dating.