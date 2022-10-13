Shutterfly Just Got Kris Jenner's Stamp Of Approval — Shop Now

Kris Jenner is more than just a momager! The reality star is best known for building the multi-billion dollar Kardashian-Jenner empire and her kids' careers, but along with being the matriarch to such a powerful brood, the socialite has a reputation for spearheading her family's unforgettable Kardashian Christmas card and A-list winter festivities.

The creative vision and evolution of the holiday portrait has been captured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now, viewers can finally pull inspiration from the influencers through Jenner's new partnership with Shutterfly.