Shutterfly Just Got Kris Jenner's Stamp Of Approval — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Kris Jenner is more than just a momager! The reality star is best known for building the multi-billion dollar Kardashian-Jenner empire and her kids' careers, but along with being the matriarch to such a powerful brood, the socialite has a reputation for spearheading her family's unforgettable Kardashian Christmas card and A-list winter festivities.
The creative vision and evolution of the holiday portrait has been captured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now, viewers can finally pull inspiration from the influencers through Jenner's new partnership with Shutterfly.
The Kardashians lead is working with the image-sharing company to curate a collection of personalized and unique gifts for the holiday season. Jenner's selection includes a warm fleece blanket, adorable totes and modern photo albums. The media mogul's picks perfectly highlight the diversity of options Shutterfly has to offer shoppers this year.
“I am so excited to be partnering with Shutterfly this Holiday season and beyond,” Jenner shared in a statement. “Given I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen. Not only are they great with photos but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your Holiday decor and entertaining.”
If you've ever wanted to live like Jenner, then this is the perfect opportunity to incorporate aspects of her style into your life and that of your loved ones.
Keep scrolling to shop Jenner's Shutterfly picks!
Shutterfly's Classic Trio Mug retails for $24.99 at shutterfly.com.
Shutterfly's Gallery of Fifteen Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle retails for $49.99 at amazon.com.