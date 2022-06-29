Tristan, Who? Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Physique In Sultry Hot Pink Bikini — See Photos
Khloé Kardashian left jaws on the floor with her latest Instagram post. Kardashian, 38, flaunted a hot pink bikini from her clothing line, Good American, in a video post, which was uploaded to social media.
“I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!” The Kardashians star wrote in her caption.
Longtime best friend of Kardashian and her family Malika Haqq commented with a simple, “it’s it,” while other fans had more to say.
“You look fantastic tristin who ? lol” commented one user, while another echoed the empowering statement, writing, “Bikini shots allll summmmmer longggg babbbby!!👙😎.”
Koko’s thirst trap was shared amid budding romance rumors she has a new guy in her life. Additionally, her ex Tristan Thompson made the internet go crazy when he shared a picture from Drake’s polygamy-themed wedding music video, in which he was cast as best man.
“I prefer Investment bankers,” read one fan’s comment on Thompson’s post, pointing out that Kardashian may be moving on as whispers of a new relationship with an investment banker run wild.
According to Page Six, the Good American co-founder has quietly been dating a private equity investor whom she met through older sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.
The mysterious new beau is a change of pace from dating an NBA star. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was quick to put a stop to the hearsay when she commented on a fan account.
“Definitely NOT True!!!” the blonde babe remarked on the post, which claimed they “heard” the new man was also a professional basketball player.
“…I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼♀️❤️,” the comment continued.
Guess we'll have to see what happens next!