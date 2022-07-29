National Lipstick Day Sales 2022: Pucker Up & Don't Miss Out On The Best Deals Of Summer — Shop Now
Celebrate National Lipstick Day with sales so good you'll want to smooch them.
Perfect your makeup routine with the most desirable shades and shines because brands you know and love have come together to release the most amazing deals on all things lips.
It's time to find your personalized lip color and style by experimenting with tons of stunning selections to choose from.
Don't want to miss out on National Lipstick Day Deals? Keep scrolling to check out all of the best offers directly through our site below!
Sephora
Sephora is offering exclusive deals with discounts of up to 50 percent off on some of the best-selling lip products around.
Ulta
Ulta is offering so many deals it's almost hard to keep track of! Today only, you can receive a free nine piece lip gift with any purchase of $65 or more, a free three piece NYX Professional Makeup gift with orders over $80, 40 percent off Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment, buy one get one 50 percent off on all lip brands, 40 percent off select lip products and so much more!
Kylie Cosmetics
Queen Kylie Jenner is participating in all of the fun by offering a free Matte Liquid Lipstick — a $17 value — with any order over $40!
MAC Cosmetics
MAC's must-have sales include buy one, get one free deals on all lipstick bullets, as well as a free Prep + Prime Lipstick when you spend $50 or more.
ColourPop
"Pucker up, Buttercup!" ColourPop is celebrating National Lipstick Day with up to 50 percent off all lip products.