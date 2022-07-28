Little Miss Skin Care Obsessed: Our Adorable Guide To The Perfect Self Care Routine — Shop Now
The childhood "Little Miss" characters, created by Roger Hargreaves, have returned as an extremely popular trend across social media — and it can be tricky not to get caught up in all of the cuteness.
The adorable icons are being turned into comical expressions for every mood and personality under the sun.
OK! has decided to jump on the trend and combined two things we have been obsessed with lately: Little Miss characters and skin care products.
Do you also find yourself identifying as "Little Miss Skin Care Obsessed?" Keep scrolling to shop OK!'s recent facial favorites for every moody moment below!
Little Miss Can't Go To Sleep Without Washing Their Face
Fall asleep with silky smooth skin after trying out these must-have cleansers.
Little Miss Splurges On Skincare Products
Sometimes you just have to splurge.
Little Miss Skin Is Always Glowing
Radiate confidence as you achieve Hailey Bieber level skin care glow.
Little Miss SPF Queen
Save your precious skin from harmful effects the sun can cause. These SPF products will keep your face nourished and protected.
CLEARSTEM Skincare's YOUARESUNSHINE Sheer Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen retails for $42 at clearstemskincare.com.
Little Miss TikTok Made Me Buy It
We all can most likely attest to buying a product after being quickly convinced by a TikTok video.
CLEARSTEM Skincare's SUNNYSIDE - Brush-On Mineral Sunscreen retails for $38.50 at clearstemskincare.com.