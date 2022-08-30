As If! Inside Revolution Beauty's New Viral Clueless Collection
Ever wish you had Cher Horowitz’s closet from the like, totally iconic ‘90s classic flick, Clueless? It seems you’re not alone — the desire to emulate cool-girl Cher’s legendary wardrobe has existed as long as the film itself, a sentiment that has inspired stylists, designers and fashion enthusiasts alike.
“Two decades later, the cult film still resonates in fashion: Look no further than Alexander Wang, who calls Clueless his favorite movie and sent argyle twinsets and ruffled blouses down the runway for spring 2014,” wrote Vogue’s Monica Kim back in 2015, adding that Roberto Cavalli, Rochas, and Maison Margiela all featured Clueless-inspired elements of maribou trim in their collections that year.
But it’s not just fashion. It seems yet another element of the flick’s signature style has managed to endure the nearly three decades since its 1995 release — the makeup.
Enter Revolution Beauty. In a new partnership with Paramount, the quirky makeup brand famous for launching beauty lines inspired by The Powerpuff Girls, The Simpsons and Bratz among other beloved IPs, recently launched their Revolution x Clueless Collection. Quickly selling out after its initial release, the collection is back in stock, featuring several products inspired by some of the film's most famous moments.
Alongside the VHS-shaped Revolution x Clueless Cher's Wardrobe Palette, which features shades named after Cher's catchphrases, including a stunning shimmery gold hue dubbed "As If," the collection also features a blush palette, the Revolution x Clueless Plaid Perfection Forever Flawless Palette, inspired by her famous digital wardrobe. The collection also comes complete with several totally rad items, including a pink lip liner with a pom-pom cap, a nod to the leading lady's famous pen.
Revolution x Clueless Plaid Perfection Forever Flawless Palette retails for $15 at revolutionbeauty.us.