Daily Checkout: The Versatile Target Top Our E-Commerce Editor Rocks At Work & The Beach — Shop Now

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

Looking for a classic, summery top you can rock to every event this summer? Look no further than Target’s long-sleeved, oversized button-up shirt, a favorite of OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Rebecca Friedman.

“I love it because it’s very versatile,” she says, gesturing down to her carnation pink top. “I’m looking for basic staples in my closet that are fun, but that I can wear many different ways.”

Over the past few days, it seems Rebecca did just that. “I wore it to the beach this weekend as a cover-up,” she shares. “Now I’m wearing it in the office today and styled it differently. I love that there are so many different ways to style it,” she continues, noting that the shirt is also “very thin for the summer.”

But this versatility doesn’t just stop at the shirt’s ability to look effortlessly chic for every summer activity. Aside from coming in “literally every single different color” and playing into current trends — with Rebecca noting, “people are wearing button-ups casually right now everywhere” — it seems this top will transition well into the cooler months.

“Even in the winter I’ll wear this shirt,” the writer explains, noting that the pink collar of her shirt would look particularly “cute” underneath a neutral-colored sweater. “There are so many — off the top of my head — ways that I could wear it just because the features of the shirt [are] a button-up and a collar."

