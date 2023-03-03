Terez's The Amalfi Collection Will Make You Feel Like You've Been Swept Away To Italy — Details

The brand is known for their ultra comfortable apparel and fun designs. As for what is different this time around, Terez Tisch wants to make everyone feel good in their skin.

"Besides my deeply personal connection to this collection, we launched more traditional 'ready-to-wear' pieces alongside our leggings and sports bras everyone already knows us for. I am super passionate that everyone should feel comfortable and confident in what they wear everyday, and mixing/matching sports bras and dresses is just as fun! Sports bras are not just for sports — and this collection is an ode to that sentiment," she notes. "Being unique and bold isn't anything new for us, but it speaks to us continuously staying true to making clothing that spreads joy."