Euphoria Breakout Star Chloe Cherry Is The Newest Face Of Urban Decay Cosmetics — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

As the latest Euphoria season kept us on our toes throughout each and every episode, the show's stars have been doing the same through endless brand partnerships and collaborations.

As Sydney Sweeney seems to surprise us with a new campaign every week, Chloe Cherry joined her coworker with yet another partnership launch as the newest face of Urban Decay Cosmetics.

While starting off her career back in 2015 in the adult film industry, the 24-year-old rose to the spotlight for her iconic role as Faye in the HBO Max series Euphoria.

HAILEY BIEBER'S FAVORITE LIP PRODUCTS FROM CHARLOTTE TILBURY ARE AVAILABLE AT THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE — SHOP NOW