Euphoria Breakout Star Chloe Cherry Is The Newest Face Of Urban Decay Cosmetics — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
As the latest Euphoria season kept us on our toes throughout each and every episode, the show's stars have been doing the same through endless brand partnerships and collaborations.
As Sydney Sweeney seems to surprise us with a new campaign every week, Chloe Cherry joined her coworker with yet another partnership launch as the newest face of Urban Decay Cosmetics.
While starting off her career back in 2015 in the adult film industry, the 24-year-old rose to the spotlight for her iconic role as Faye in the HBO Max series Euphoria.
HAILEY BIEBER'S FAVORITE LIP PRODUCTS FROM CHARLOTTE TILBURY ARE AVAILABLE AT THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE — SHOP NOW
The blonde beauty hit Instagram with the exciting news on Wednesday, July 13. She featured the campaign video, which highlighted the makeup brand's newest product — Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick.
The actress was the star of the show in the unique and intense video, as she smothered the bright red lipstick all over her notably voluminous lips.
Cherry shared to her 1.3 million Instagram followers how Urban Decay's Lip Bond is not only #PDAapproved, but is "the only lipstick [she] can wear that lasts all day."
Urban Decay has seemingly reentered their edgy era, stating that the lip bond's 12 unique shades have an "instant shine and up to 16 hour wear that lasts longer than your ex."
Fans of both Cherry and the cosmetic brand are incredibly pleased with the latest lipstick drop, as real customer reviews are stating how shocked they are at both the pigmentation and longevity of the product.
THE BEST-SMELLING FRAGRANCES OF THE SUMMER ARE AVAILABLE DURING THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE — SHOP NOW
If Cherry's career continuous on the same path as Sweeney's, we can almost guarantee many more iconic partnerships from the breakout star to come.
Obsessed with Urban Decay's Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick? OK! helps you shop the makeup brand's iconic collaboration with Chloe Cherry below!