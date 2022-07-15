Hailey Bieber's Favorite Lip Products From Charlotte Tilbury Are Available At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now
Hailey Bieber is a walking ray of perfection, and lucky for us, she never fails to provide us with the best fashion, beauty and hair inspiration.
While absolutely slaying the street style aesthetic and slicked back bun hairdo, there is another addition to her go-to trio — the models' natural-looking makeup routine.
The media personality gave fans exactly what they asked for early last May by sharing her full sweet and subtle makeup routine on TikTok. The two part series featured all of Bieber's all-time favorite makeup products.
The video was filmed in Chicago while the bombshell hopped on her husband, Justin Bieber's, worldwide tour.
In addition to chatting with fans while applying her Make Up Forever blush, Tom Ford Illuminating Powder and MAC eyeshadow, the 25-year-old shared her all-time favorite lip duo. Bieber lined her lips with the Make Up Forever Anywhere Caffeine Lip Liner before applying her favorite Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick.
The stunning celebrity shared how she loves using a lip combo that simply accentuates her natural shade.
For those of us dying to achieve the model's off-duty makeup routine, we are in luck, because Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is offering Bieber's exact lipstick, as well as all other Charlotte Tilbury's celebrity loved essentials at discounted prices!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale began today, July 15, and will only last until Sunday, July 31, so don't miss your opportunity to save big on products your favorite stars know and love.
Want to rock Hailey Bieber's go-to natural makeup routine? OK! helps you shop the products with amazing deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below!
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lip Kit is on sale retailing for $59 (regularly $92) at nordstrom.com.
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Eyeshadow Pencil is on sale retailing for $35 (regularly $58) at nordstrom.com.
Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream Set is on sale retailing for $196 (regularly $280) at nordstrom.com.
Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Eye Rescue Cream Set is on sale retailing for $83 (regularly $124) at nordstrom.com.