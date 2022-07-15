Hailey Bieber's Favorite Lip Products From Charlotte Tilbury Are Available At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is a walking ray of perfection, and lucky for us, she never fails to provide us with the best fashion, beauty and hair inspiration.

While absolutely slaying the street style aesthetic and slicked back bun hairdo, there is another addition to her go-to trio — the models' natural-looking makeup routine.

The media personality gave fans exactly what they asked for early last May by sharing her full sweet and subtle makeup routine on TikTok. The two part series featured all of Bieber's all-time favorite makeup products.

