'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Is The Face Of Cotton On Body's Latest Activewear Campaign — Shop Now

Sydney Sweeney is the face of yet another campaign. Are we surprised? No. Are we just as thrilled and in-awe as past campaigns? Absolutely.

The Euphoria starlet quickly rose to the top among Hollywood stars following the HBO Max series' increasing rise to popularity. The amazing actress utilized her fame in all the right ways, and seemingly became an overnight craze in other realms of success. Since the 24-year-old's claim to fame, she has secured off-screen roles as the face of numerous campaigns from some of our all-time favorite brands.

In addition to past campaign's — including for Miu Miu, JACQUEMUS, Guess, Laniege and more, the beauty queen lended a hand to Australian retail brand Cotton On as the face of their latest activewear campaign.

