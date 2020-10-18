Ryan Gosling will hit the big 4-0 in November, and according to a source, there’s just one thing he wants for his birthday — baby No. 3!

The La La Land actor, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with his longtime girlfriend, Eva Mendes, “loves being a dad and is eager to grow their family,” the source says.

And Mendes, 46, is totally on board. “This is something they’ve both been wanting and have talked about for a while, but Ryan’s really feeling the push now,” explains the source. “He’s not ‘old’ by any stretch, but he wants to be on the younger side for a new kid and all the stages.”

The couple, who plan to have a small birthday bash for Gosling with Mendes’ family, “would be thrilled to have a baby boy — and Ryan’s crossing fingers he’ll get his wish granted!”

It only makes sense that the happy couple would want to expand their family; Mendes recently gushed that she’d rather be with Gosling than anyone else.

In a recent throwback photo of herself running on the beach, the actress said, “Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

When one user commented, “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more,” she responded: “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Can you blame her?!

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011; the Hollywood stars met while working on the film The Place Beyond the Pines.

In April, the actress opened up about her decision not to post images of their daughters or discuss her relationship. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Mendes told a fan on Instagram.

“I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” she continued. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Mendes concluded: “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private.”