Bethenny Frankel is busy filming the debut season of her unscripted series The Big Shot, which will premiere on HBO Max next year. And already she has managed to wrangle one familiar face, with the Real Housewives of New York alum filming with her former co-star Dorinda Medley in New York on Friday.

OK! has learned that it was a multi-location shoot in Manhattan, with the two women doing a walk-and-talk during the day and then a dinner scene out in SoHo. Frankel and Medley made no secret of the fact that they were working together and even posted a photo with one another as they filmed on Friday, December 4. That set some fans off, but the two had both been screened for COVID at that point before they began to shoot.

DORINDA MEDLEY REVEALS SHE WAS NOT ASKED TO RETURN TO REAL HOUSEWIVES

Frankel flaunted her Skinny Girl millions during the day of filming, as she shot carrying her Hermes Birkin and wearing head-to-toe Gucci. Medley was a bit more subdued in her usual off-duty uniform of jeans and a blazer with boots. The two women glammed it up later in the evening, however, with Medley posting a photo of her gold look before she headed out to dinner. That dress was designed by Countess Luann de Lesseps‘ favorite couturier, Jovani.

Medley is free to appear on Frankel’s show after getting the boot from the upcoming season of Real Housewives. And the pairing made sense for the show, since the two have been on good terms recently, according to a source. That individual also told OK! that Medley played a role in helping Frankel book Hillary Clinton for her podcast.

Frankel’s decision to have Medley in her program is most likely because of her access to many high-powered politicians. Richard Medley was a former Capitol Hill aide who went on to work as a speechwriter for Geraldine Ferraro during her 1984 vice-presidential campaign, Chief Economist for the House Banking Committee, and Chief-of-Staff for the Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate under Robert Byrd. He made his millions by working at private hedge funds and serving as an adviser to financier George Soros.

DORINDA MEDLEY ATTACKS TINSLEY MORTIMER

Richard also became known for his analysis of how various events might impact the financial market, and in one of his most memorable talks, spoke about what might occur if the SARS outbreak turned into a pandemic, much like what is happening now with COVID.

In the decade before his death, Richard used his connections and millions to support a number of high-profile Democrats, including Hillary. Dorinda has said her daughter, Hannah, is incredibly close to Bill and Hillary since she was just a baby when she first met the former President and secretary of state.