The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley has opened up about her exit from the Bravo series after months of fans’ speculations.

“I was excited about going back,” the 55-year-old told former costar Bethenny Frankel on the podcast “Just B”. “I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year,” adding that she “wasn’t given that option.”

Medley also clarified Bravo’s take on calling her departure a “pause.”

“I’m an old-fashioned girl,” she said. “If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing, OK? You know what I’m saying? So at the end of the day, was it mutual? No.”

Medley acknowledged on her former costar’s podcast that she didn’t have the best season but planned to make things better once season 13 of RHONY started filming.

“I probably should have taken a year off,” she told Frankel, 49, referring to her tough year — a flood broke out in her Berkshires home and she split from John Mahdessian.

“I had a rough season, but that’s what we do as Housewives. We have good seasons, we have bad seasons. We come back, and we change it up,” she admitted.

Medley also revealed that Bravo cut ties with her after she had a phone call with a woman who was making a gingerbread version of her Blue Stone Manor estate.

“I’m thinking how it’s gonna be great for the show. ‘Oh, my God, this is gonna be my season, and I’m gonna come back because everything is done. I’m in a good place,'” she said, adding that “no one likes rejection.”

Medley announced in August that she was leaving the reality show RHONY after six seasons.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice,” Medley captioned a photo of herself in a glitzy dress, referring to her iconic catchphrase.

“But all things must come to an end,” she continued. “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”