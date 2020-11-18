Fox News host Bret Baier has put the Washington, D.C., home he shares with his wife, Amy, and two sons back on the market. The move comes after a difficult few weeks for the network’s chief political anchor, who found himself being publicly maligned and criticized by viewers for his coverage of the presidential race on election night.

Baier drew the ire of President Donald Trump, among others, who began going after the host and calling for a boycott of Fox News following his decision to refer to Joe Biden as President-Elect.

The stunning property is located in the District’s Berkley neighborhood and boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the 10,668-square-foot home. There is also a little something for every member of the family to like about this piece of real estate, which has a movie theater, basketball court, home gym and a wine cellar with a tasting room all located inside the home.

This is not the first time that Baier has tried to unload the property. He put the home on the market back in June with an asking price of $7.9 million before removing the listing after dropping the price down to $7.55 million and still failing to find a buyer, according to Zillow. He is now listing again after chopping over $500,000 from that previous asking price.

Baier has a dual role at Fox News as both the network’s chief political correspondent and the host of Special Report with Bret Baier. In addition to his professional endeavors, Baier and his wife are also very much involved in charitable and fundraising efforts particularly with Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. The Baiers have been helping raise money for the facility for over a decade now, having developed a close bond with her staff after their eldest son was born with multiple congenital heart defects. That has made the coronavirus pandemic particularly tense for the family as their son, now 13, prepares for his fourth open-heart surgery next month.

The Georgia native has been one of the few constants in the Fox News lineup over the past decade. He has delivered consistent ratings for the network and managed to avoid any real scandal — until now. Baier came under fire after being the first member of the media to call the state of Arizona for President-Elect Biden on election night. It was a move that led some to call for a boycott of Fox News, but in the end, Baier was vindicated when a week later every other major media outlet followed in his footstep and announced that Biden would win that state and collect its 11 electoral votes.

Next month will mark 12 years since Baier took over for Brit Hume on Special Report, and 22 years since he first joined the network. He signed a multiyear deal with the network in January 2019 that confirmed he would anchor Fox News’ 2020 election coverage and host his own show through then, but made no mention of how much longer he might stay on at the network.

Fox News president Jay Wallace said at the time: “Bret continues to be the gold standard not only across FNC, but the entire news industry and his reporting has played an integral role in the success and growth of the network. From election nights to his nightly broadcast Special Report, Baier brings unparalleled journalistic expertise and political knowledge that our viewers continue to tune in for and we are proud that he will be with us for many years to come.”