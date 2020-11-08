Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly provided extra perks to select donors in her role as the fundraising chair for President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign. Politico reports that Guilfoyle sought to drive up donations by promising guests a lap dance at one event, and a hot tub party at another gathering. These efforts were not enough to save the cash-strapped Trump campaign, however, which continued to sink deeper into debt with each passing month.

The decision to cancel an event expected to raise $15 million for the campaign back in September also did little to help the situation. That event had been scheduled to take place around the same time as the release of a damning New Yorker story that detailed Guilfoyle’s exit from Fox News amid sexual harassment and misconduct complaints.

Members of the Republican National Party and fellow campaign workers believed Guilfoyle, 51, had been underperforming for some time by the end of last year. There was also tension among the media personality and her staff. Sources say that staff members were constantly being attacked by their boss. At the same time, she and her boyfriend were reportedly starting to cause a bit of a scene at events.

“Appearing together at fundraisers, Guilfoyle and her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., would banter in sexually suggestive ways that made some donors uncomfortable,” reports Politico. At a Fall 2018 event, Guilfoyle told the those in attendance that Don Jr. liked her to dress up like a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. That same banter was also allegedly used to lure in bigger donations.

In December of last year, “Guilfoyle offered to give a lap dance to whoever raised the most money.” That is according to two guests who were present at the Trump Hotel Washington Event as well as a third with knowledge of the situation.

Things then heated up — literally — a few months later in Jackson Hole, Wyo. “Guilfoyle and the younger Trump joked about how she raised money while in hot tubs,” reports Politico. “Another attendee presented a slightly different version, saying that whoever in the audience raised the most money would be offered a hot tub party with Guilfoyle.”

Guilfoyle has been with the campaign ever since she left Fox News, though how she and her staff are paid remains a mystery. The New York Times reported last year that she was paid by Parscale Strategies, the firm run by Trump’s embattled campaign manager Brad Parscale. That appears to have changed this year, though there is still no record of how she or Eric‘s wife, Lara Trump, are paid what had been a $15,000-a-month salary.

When asked to comment on the claims being made about Guilfoyle, a campaign spokesperson responded by stating: “There was nothing offensive about her presentations in context.”