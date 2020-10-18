You probably know her as D.J. Tanner, but Candace Cameron Bure is so much more than the beloved character she brought to life.

Now that Fuller House has wrapped, the mom of three is keeping busy with upcoming projects, her lifestyle brand DaySpring and raising awareness for the Salvation Army and Walmart’s “Stuff The Bus” program.

OK! chats with the actress.

What have you been up to lately?

CCB: I just finished [filming] another Aurora Teagarden Mysteries [project]. And I just started a new movie for the Hallmark Channel called If I Only Had Christmas. It’s an homage to the Wizard of Oz, which is my favorite movie of all time.

Are you going through withdrawals now that Fuller House is over?

No, I let it go. I let the emotions go once we premiered. So many fans have reached out saying how much they loved the [fifth] season and loved the ending. I knew we had given the fans what most of them wanted, so I’m so proud of it. I talk to my castmates all the time because we’re all so close. But you know, on to new things.

I never look back. I have great memories, and we keep all those friendships, but we’re just moving on.

Speaking of the future, where do you see D.J. Tanner in 10 or 20 years?

Well, she’s married to her high school sweetheart now, which I think was the perfect ending. In five or 10 years, I hope there might have been a wedding with her kids, so maybe D.J.’s a grandma. I hope she’s still a young, like, sexy grandmother.

I hear you wrote a new children’s book?

It’s called Candace’s Playful Puppy and comes out in January. It’s the third in the series of Candace books, and those are geared towards ages 4 through 8 years old. It’s another adventure when Candace’s playful puppy comes out.

What’s the latest with DaySpring?

There’s so much growing with DaySpring. I’ve got a whole new Christmas collection coming out with faith-inspired products, stationery, books, gifts and T-shirts. The brand is doing incredibly well and continues to grow online, [on] QVC and in brick-and-mortar stores as well.