Demi Moore has made some courageous choices during her nearly 40-year Hollywood career — and she’s proud of it.

“When I think of Indecent Proposal and Disclosure and G.I. Jane and even Striptease, they all have a connection of pushing outside of the norm or the status quo,” says the 57-year-old star, who shares daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, with ex-husband Bruce Willis. “They brought forward some very provocative questions.”

Moore’s latest project, Songbird, should be no exception: The pandemic drama, set two years in the future, was one of the first films to shoot in L.A. post-lockdown. “It’s the version of what happens in our worst nightmare with this virus,” she says.

Here, Moore talks about finding inspiration and her dream gig!

Songbird sounds very timely!

DM: It’s about a pandemic that was shot during a pandemic. It’s a cautionary tale. [I play] a mother and wife who’s resorted to some black market dealing to survive.

How was the filming experience?

We were kind of the guinea pigs, the test case to see if it could work as they were slowly rolling out a new version of how we can do things safely.

You landed your first role at 19. What’s been your inspiration over the years?

I remember seeing certain films as a kid and really being moved. In the very early days for me, it was about exploring how to love myself and find different ways to discover the different pieces of me.

How do you prepare for roles?

They’re all somewhat different in terms of the physical side of things. Fo G.I. Jane, there was a lot of hardcore training. And for Ghost, obviously, I had to do my best to learn how to work the potter’s wheel.

Can you suggest the best piece of advice you’ve gotten on set?

When I was 15, I went to a taping of Happy Days, which was a really big deal. The show’s creator Farry Marshall was there, and out of nowhere, he said to me, “You know, if you could harness that energy you could really do something with it. ” It was like a divine message. I didn’t have a lot of parental guidance, and it was life-changing. It gave me direction.

And what advice do you give to young women embarking on a film career?

Don’t take anything personally, and don’t look for someone outside of yourself to validate you.

What kind of things do you watch?

I happen to be a fan of true crime; I find myself gravitating towards those stories, even though they are a bit dark.

Any other projects on the horizon?

I’d like to explore doing a long-form high-end series. It’s an opportunity to really develop a character over time. I think that would be really wonderful.