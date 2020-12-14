They’ve enjoyed a cozy relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — and now Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are making it a little more homely.

The soon-to-be ex White House staffers are moving next door to Saudi Arabia’s defense minister and the brother-in-law of Qatar’s emir, OK! has exclusively learned.

Kushner and Trump, both 39, will be enjoying the company of rich and famous neighbors once they set up home with their their children in Miami’s uber-exclusive enclave of Indian Creek Village, which is situated on a man-made barrier island along Biscayne Bay and home to only 41 properties. Among the island’s inhabitants include a trio of sports legends (Tom Brady, Don Shula and Rick Pitino); two iconic angels (Gisele Bündchen and Adriana Lima); and the best-selling Latinx artist of all time (Julio Iglesias).

There is also another famous neighbor, who will be building their home at the same time as Kushner and Trump — Khalid bin Al Saud, who is the ninth son and tenth child of King Salman. On February 23, 2019, he was appointed as Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister. A company with ties to Al Saud purchased the plot of land at 2 Indian Creek back in 2015, OK! has confirmed — and construction is currently underway on the property.

Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was formerly Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States until last year. In his capacity as ambassador, he developed a close bond with Kushner, who had been working to have the Saudi Royal family acknowledge and normalize their relationship with Israel.

The married father-of-two graduated from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh and then went on to serve as a lieutenant in RSAF. He then headed to America for all pilot ‎training: first at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio and then advanced training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. There was also some time devoted to the learning of advanced electronic warfare in France.‎

Prince Khalid is also the brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. MBS, as he is known, caused international outcry back in 2018 after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives at the country’s embassy. He has emphatically denied playing any role in the murder, but has not visited the United States since Khashoggi’s death.

There is also a famous neighbor at 3 Indian Creek. OK! can confirm that Abdulhadi Mana Al-Hajri, the owner of the Ritz Carlton hotel chains and the brother of Sheikha Al-Anoud, the second wife of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, is a resident. He is also a close friend of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He paid a record $50 million for his property just last year. Unlike his two neighbors on either side, though, his came with a home. Qatar is the nation whose investment fund bailed out Kushner, which they claim was to their complete surprise. Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a company that the Qatar Investment Authority acquired a nine percent stake in five years ago, saved Kushner from possible financial ruin with an influx of money when he was on the verge of defaulting on the mortgage at 666 Fifth Avenue.

Kushner and Trump have now closed their deal, purchasing the property at 4 Indian Creek through the bizarrely-named Cabana Love LLC, which was first reported by Page Six. OK! broke the story last week that Jared’s brother, Josh, and his supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss, had also plunked down millions to buy a home nearby through another oddly-named entity — Malibu Summer LLC.

