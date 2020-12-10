Miami elites are preparing for the arrival of one of the world’s most controversial couples, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — and OK! can report that people around the neighborhood are less than pleased.

“Ivanka and Jared are building a new family home on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami, but already they are being called ‘The Neighbors From Hell.’ With them comes the Secret Service, demonstrations and street closures. Look what has happened with Trump Tower in New York… And that has been empty for the past four years. This is going to be a nightmare,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

Making matters worse for the Miami elites, unlike her father, Donald Trump , the 39-year-old and her husband, also 39 — who bought the 1.836-acre land on November 19 — are young and seemingly have no plans to retire to a private golf club anytime soon.

“Miami is a very liberal town. What will happen when these two want to go to restaurants or shopping in town? They will need a constant security presence and will disrupt everywhere they go ,” adds a local insider. “Miami is run by Jennifer Lopez and Gloria Estefan . The elite residents will need to make a choice, because if you accept Ivanka and Jared, you will lose J.Lo and A-Rod .”

Jared and Ivanka’s new neighbors have taken to social media to share their candid thoughts about the couple’s arrival. One prominent Miami resident already warned, “Please, God, NO! They will be neighbors and I’ll see them at the supermarket and restaurants! NOOOOOOO!”

Another reacted to their big move, writing: “There goes the neighborhood,” while a third wrote, “I had to see them at my kids school for four years. Even though I knew they would be there, it was still shocking and a little gross every time.” One suggested that the people of Miami “egg and TP their house!!!!”

The unwelcome couple dropped over $30 million on land in the high-security Indian Creek village, also known as “Billionaire’s Bunker” in Miami, Fla., to build a bay-front estate. The guarded and gated island has a 13-man police force for the 29 residents who live there. The parents of Arabella Rose, 9, Joseph Frederick, 7, and Theodore James, 4, previously resided in Washington, D.C., since 2017.

Other residents on the swanky island include billionaires Carl Icahn and Jeffrey Soffer, supermodel Adriana Lima, former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, hedge fund heavyweight Eddie Lampert and billionaire art collector Norman Braman.

Although most of Jared and Ivanka’s new neighbs don’t plan to welcome the couple with open arms, the duo will have family nearby in case they get lonely. Kushner’s younger brother, Joshua, and supermodel wife Karlie Kloss bought a $21.5M estate in Miami prior to the arrival of their first child. The President and Melania Trump are also planning to make Mar-a-Lago their new home in Palm Springs once Trump leaves office — less than an hour-and-a-half drive from Indian Creek Island.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the President and First Lady’s Mar-a-Lago Club estate will be “expanded and spruced up,” hopefully by January 20. “They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use,” the source dished. Several insiders also spilled that the couple will have separate bedrooms.