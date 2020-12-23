The Palm Beach mansion where Jeffrey Epstein abused dozens of underage girls first came on the market in July with a $21.995 million asking price. The home’s history combined with its location in a COVID-19 hot zone did not make it an easy sell, but just four months later the Wall Street Journal published a “news exclusive,” which claimed that Florida real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser was in contract to purchase and then raze the pedophile’s waterfront pad. There was just one problem — Epstein’s estate no longer had the deed to the home.

The estate could not sell the property or raze the structure because Epstein had purportedly signed a deed transferring ownership of his $22 million Palm Beach mansion to Love & Bliss just four months before his 2019 arrest. A notarized deed bearing Epstein’s signature and dated March 9, 2019, had been filed in Palm Beach County a week before the news of the pending sale. That deed soon became an official record, and as a result, Epstein’s estate did not have the power to transfer the property or demolish the haunted house where the likes of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell abused children.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN PALM BEACH, NYC AND PARIS SEX DEN VIDEOS SUBPOENAED BY PROSECUTORS

Jeffrey Epstein Palm Beach Deed by ChrisSpargo on Scribd

And so Laurel Inc. and lawyer Adam Seligman were forced to file a lis pendens earlier this month in hopes that the court would support their request to obtain a “quiet title” from Love & Bliss.

The October deed gave ownership of 358 El Brillo Way to that Christian organization despite its very brief history and unclear aim. Love & Bliss was founded in 2018 by 22-year-old Alexander Leszczynski. The company — which brings in just under $31,000 annually — also counts Zachary Leszczynski and Jaison Garzon as directors. The initial address for the company had been the home where Alex and Zachary live with their mother in Redington Beach, Fla., but on the deed, it was changed to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.

Jeffrey Epstein Court Filing by ChrisSpargo on Scribd

Those Palm Beach party days look to be over, however, for Alex and Zachary. A judge did rule in favor of Epstein’s estate and executor Darren Indyke, who prior to that point had not been the title owners’ for six weeks. The estate did not waste any time moving forward either once they received the good news. OK! can report that over the weekend, Indyke submitted a proposal to raze the building, cabana and pool which was approved by the Palm Beach Architectural Commission.

OK! did discover a number of potential problems with the deed when first reporting on its existence back in November. A call to the phone number listed for Love & Bliss’ lawyer John Mayer resulted in an angry man yelling that he was not the person on the deed. Mayer, who according to the dead was based in Jacksonville, had a New York-state area code. His office suite was also not recognized by the U.S. Postal Service, and the actual address turned up an office building with just two residents — Young Realty College Tax and Retirement Strategies. Those companies are both managed by the same man.

Calls were then made to the witnesses by OK!, though only one answered her phone. Judy Tutt claimed to have no knowledge of the deal and said she would not have signed a deed in Palm Beach County. She then said that a family member had passed away just hours before and she could not talk any further at that time.

OK! was able to confirm that Liana L. Johnson, the woman who notarized the document, is in fact, a registered notary public. A call to her listed workplace revealed though that she had not been employed there for some time. Attempts to reach her directly were unsuccessful, with two numbers having been disconnected and a third not allowing voice messages.

Multiple emails to Kerry Warwick, the Corcoran agent who has been tasked with selling Epstein’s home, were not returned and a request that she call OK! made through the real estate firm’s website was also unsuccessful.

Jeffrey Epstein ruling by ChrisSpargo on Scribd