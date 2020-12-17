Prosecutors in the Virgin Islands have served a subpoena on Darren Indyke, the executor of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. There are 33 requests in all — far more than any other subpoena issued in the ongoing civil suit — including one for “all video and audio recordings from or of any property owned by or for Jeffrey Epstein or any Epstein Entity, of Jeffrey Epstein, or of any female associated with, employed by, or alleged to have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.”

No other person knows more about Epstein and his private dealings than Indyke, who served as the convicted pedophile’s private council for close to 30 years. Prosecutors are now asking that he turn over that private information in the subpoena, which was issued earlier this week.

DARREN INDYKE WITHDREW $800,000 IN CASH FOR EPSTEIN IN THE TWO YEARS BEFORE PEDOPHILE’S DEATH

It was Virginia Roberts who first confirmed that Epstein recorded people at his properties and even described the control room where a guard watched all those videos feeds in the front room of Epstein’s $88 million Manhattan mansion. FBI agents along with members of the NYPD were also able to obtain some recordings when they stormed Epstein’s townhouse in July 2019, shortly after his arrest.

Names have been redacted, but Indyke is being asked to turn over communications with over 50 individuals, a full accounting of Epstein’s financial records, and the details to a number of trusts that until now had remained a secret.

A few of the requests in the subpoena include:

Request No 1 All Documents and Communications reflecting or related to arranging, obtaining or changing the immigration or marital status of any female associated with, employed by, or alleged to have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. This includes but is not limited to your contacts with any attorney, government entity or any of these females related to visa, residency or citizenship applications, marriages or divorces

Request No 2 All Documents and Communications reflecting or related to efforts to provide arrange or pay for counsel for or to secure immunity for any employee, agent or associate of Jeffrey Epstein. This includes but is not limited to [redacted], [redacted], [redacted], [redacted], [redacted], [redacted],[redacted], [redacted], [redacted], [redacted], and [redacted]

Request No 4 All Documents and Communications reflecting or related to travel to or from St Thomas or Little St James, or visits or visitors to Jeffrey Epstein in the Virgin Islands

Request No 5 All Documents and Communications related to the purchase, development or environmental status of or protections for Little St James and/or Great St James

Request No 7 All Documents reflecting or related to any communications with any financial institution regarding, on behalf of, or as an agent for Jeffrey Epstein. This includes but is not limited to contacts with American Express, American Foreign Exchange, Deutsche Bank, Banco Popular, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank Leumi and First Bank

Request No 9 All video and audio recordings from or of any property owned by or for Jeffrey Epstein or any Epstein Entity of Jeffrey Epstein or of any female associated with employed by or alleged to have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein

Request No 10 All Documents and Communications reflecting or related to massages, or payments for massages for Jeffrey Epstein or any guest of Jeffrey Epstein or lists of females available to provide massages

Request No 12 All Documents and Communications provided to or reflecting individuals who stayed at [redacted], including instructions or welcome letters provided to those individuals

Request No 13 All Documents and Communications reflecting cell phones travel, bank accounts credit cards health care or legal services arranged or paid for or provided to females associated with employed by or alleged to have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein

Request No 21 All Documents and Communications related to or reflecting the establishment purpose activities investments employees income or expenditures of Financial Trust Southern Trust and Southern Country International

Request No 26 All Documents and Communications reflecting or related to the flights and passengers of any plane owned or leased by Jeffrey Epstein. This includes, but is not limited to, all flight logs and passenger manifests

Request No 30 All Documents and Communications related to [redacted] or [redacted] [redacted] and [redacted] and [redacted] related to activities on or affairs of Little St James or Great St James

Request No 32 All Documents and Communications related to or reflecting any tax management or avoidance efforts by or through Jeffrey Epstein including but not limited to, through the purchase or sale of art

DARREN INDYKE EXECUTOR OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S ESTATE

This subpoena is likely to be the last one issued ahead of the civil trial, which is set to begin next year. Prosecutors are working very hard to keep the details private and a motion was filed in court this week stressing that most matters, in this case, are confidential and should not be shared with individuals who are not directly involved in the proceedings.

Darren Indyke did not respond to a request for comment.

Indyke has been mentioned throughout the court documents for the role he played in helping Epstein access large amounts of cash and paying off young women. Epstein made a number of large transfers and withdrawals in the years before his death, according to previous court filings. An email sent to the judge overseeing Epstein’s probate case by Virgin Islands’ Chief Deputy Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs detailed a number of these suspicious transactions, which also landed Deutsche Bank in hot water. Thomas-Jacobs uses the complaint filed against Deutsche Bank by New York’s Department of Financial Services to illustrate why the court should not be entertaining demands for more funds from Epstein’s trust for his executors.

“Over the course of the relationship, Mr. Epstein and his representatives used Deutsche Bank accounts to send dozens of wires, directly and indirectly, including at least 18 wires in the amount of $10,000 or more to alleged co-conspirators who had been the subject of past press reports,” states the DFS filing.

Indyke, who is identified as ATTORNEY-1 in the below passage per Thomas-Jacobs, also began withdrawing large sums of cash.

“In 2018, just prior to the Bank’s closing of the Park Avenue Branch, which was located nearby Mr. Epstein’s house, ATTORNEY-1 withdrew $100,000.00 in cash on behalf of Mr. Epstein. When later questioned why ATTORNEY-1 withdrew these sums from. the Bank, ATTORNEY-1 reported that Mr. Epstein needed the funds for tipping and household expenses,” the report reads. “In total, in a roughly four-year period, ATTORNEY-1 withdrew on Mr. Epstein’s behalf more than $800,000 in cash from Mr. Epstein’s personal accounts.”

