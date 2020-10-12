Jeffrey Epstein withdrew $800K in cash before his arrest, transferred millions to his victims and pilots and bought a $3 million house for his lawyer’s wife, OK! has exclusively learned.

Epstein made a number of large transfers and withdrawals in the years before his death, according to new court filings. An email sent to the judge overseeing Epstein’s probate case by Virgin Islands’ Chief Deputy Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs details a number of these suspicious transactions, which also landed Deutsche Bank in hot water.

Thomas-Jacobs uses the complaint filed against Deutsche Bank by New York’s Department of Financial Services to illustrate why the court should not be entertaining demands for more funds from Epstein’s trust for his executors. At least one of those executors, Darren Indyke, is mentioned throughout the court documents for the role he played in helping Epstein access large amounts of cash and paying off young women.

“Over the course of the relationship, Mr. Epstein and his representatives used Deutsche Bank accounts to send dozens of wires, directly and indirectly, including at least 18 wires in the amount of $10,000 or more to alleged co-conspirators who had been the subject of past press reports,” states the DFS filing.

Indyke, who is identified as ATTORNEY-1 in the below passage per Thomas-Jacobs, also began withdrawing large sums of cash.

“In 2018, just prior to the Bank’s closing of the Park Avenue Branch, which was located nearby Mr. Epstein’s house, ATTORNEY-1 withdrew $100,000.00 in cash on behalf of Mr. Epstein. When later questioned why ATTORNEY-1 withdrew these sums from the Bank, ATTORNEY-1 reported that Mr. Epstein needed the funds for tipping and household expenses,” the report reads.

“In total, in a roughly four-year period, ATTORNEY-1 withdrew on Mr. Epstein’s behalf more than $800,000 in cash from Mr. Epstein’s personal accounts.”

The estate is also accused of misleading prosecutors in the case filings.

“When the Government asked the Estate to confirm that it was not paying legal expenses for other individuals, the Estate responded that it was only paying the legal expenses of two former employees,” states one court doc.

“In fact, the Estate’s last quarterly accounting confirms it is currently paying the fees of a law firm representing an immigration attorney the Government has reason to believe was retained to seek immigration status for victims of Epstein’s and others’ sexual abuse.”

The Attorney General’s office also used the filing to stress the argument that Indyke and co-executor Richard Kahn were complicit in Epstein’s efforts to silence victims.

“As you know, the Government’s Amended Complaint alleges that Epstein maintained a network of corporate entities that were used to fund and conceal the trafficking of women and girls in the Virgin Islands. The Complaint also alleges that the Co Executors were principals in many of those entities,” reads the filing.

“These entities held the islands at which the women and girls were abused and the private planes and other vehicles on which they were transported. A Consent Order entered by New York’s Department of Financial Services against Deutsche Bank and documents obtained by the Government make clear that substantial transfers from the accounts held by these companies and Epstein’s tax exempt foundation, over which Co Executor lndyke also had authority, were made to models and other individuals suspected of having recruited and/or abused Epstein’s victims, to Epstein’s house managers and pilot, and to Co Executor lndyke’s spouse for $3 million to purchase a home, for example.”

The filing also claims that Epstein paid $13 million to the victims and their lawyers after his sweetheart deal back in 2008.

“Although payments related to legal expenses are not inherently suspicious, Mr. Epstein also used his various accounts for what appear to have been multiple settlement payments totaling over $7 million to law firms, as well as dozens of payments to law firms totaling over $6 million for what appear to have been the legal expenses of Mr. Epstein and coconspirators,” states the document.

Lawyers for the estate have pushed back on these claims, but are still being forced to petition the AG’s office to release funds towards the estate’s expenses.