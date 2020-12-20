Kicking butt on TV for 17 years has, well, kicked Mark Harmon‘s butt. An OK! insider claims the NCIS star “is all work and no play these days.”

Nearly two decades in the same TV gig — as beloved special agent Leroy Gibbs — has only made things worse. “The responsibilities of the show seem to wear heavier on Mark by the year,” explains the insider. “Even on a break, you can’t get him to crack a smile or tell a joke. He’d rather go lie down in his trailer.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Offset, Harmon, 69, and his wife of 33 years, Pam Dawber, “get along because they’re such homebodies,” says the insider, noting that the actor can usually be found working on his cars in the garage or relaxing in the yard. “Mark cherishes his quiet time — but people have stopped inviting him out because he’s known as Mr. Boring.” Ouch!

Harmon has no use for party invitations anyway. As OK! previously reported, the TV star very much enjoys his low-key lifestyle at home with his wife. “It’s not even a choice,” the actor has said of remaining firmly under the radar with Dawber. “It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. [And] I’m not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy.”

MARRIAGE, SUCCESS & A CUSTODY BATTLE — INSIDE MARK HARMON‘S PRIVATE LIFE

As a couple, Harmon and Dawber always had their priorities in order over the years. “Their secret is they put their family first above all else, including work,” a source previously told OK!. After over three decades together, they still would rather spend time with each other over anything else. “Mark prefers to stay out of the spotlight,” the insider shared, “and while Pam still takes the odd acting job here and there, she loves tending the garden, cooking and making a beautiful home for her family.” Added the source of the NCIS star, “Mark’s changed over the years. He’s mellowed with age. Mark spends afternoons doing carpentry, working on his cars or cooking with Pam. Those are the moments he cherishes.”