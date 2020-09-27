It’s been a year of many things coming to an end, and celeb couples are keeping it pretty on-brand for 2020 by announcing they’ve called it quits.

Some breakups we saw coming — Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson — while others completely took us by surprise.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich broke all of our collective hearts when they decided to end their engagement. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish this time they spent together.”

Not all great loves will stand the test of time. Quarantine added a little more pressure to daily life, and these celeb relationships couldn’t handle it.

OK! takes a look at your favorite couples who couldn’t outlast the coronavirus quarantine.

Scroll through to see which couples called it quits.