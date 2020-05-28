Have you been daydreaming about ‘rosé all day’ or sipping Sangria at the Spanish riviera? If you answered yes, this week’s cocktail recipe from Sarah Tracey, ALDI sommelier partner and founder of Lush Life, will give you summer vacation vibes without leaving your home or breaking the bank.

This cool and refreshing Strawberry Kiwi Rosé Sangria recipe combines the summer’s freshest flavors with ALDI-exclusive Trestoria Rosé for complementary hints of fruits and florals. Available in versatile and convenient cans, they are perfect as a Sangria base, or on their own to enjoy with recipes like salads, light pasta dishes and seafood.

Strawberry Kiwi Rosè Sangria

Ingredients:

Trestoria Rosé 2-Pack Cans

Fresh strawberries

Fresh kiwis

Nature’s Nectar Strawberry Kiwi Juice Drink

PurAqua Belle Vie Grapefruit Sparkling Flavored Water

Recipe:

Dice 2 kiwis and 6 strawberries and place in pitcher. Add ½ cup strawberry kiwi juice, and 2 scoops of ice. Add 1 can of Trestoria Rosé and stir to combine.

Pour into glasses and top off with grapefruit sparkling water.

Garnish with a strawberry slice.

* Serve in a stemmed sangria glass or wine glass

* Makes 2 servings

Visit your local ALDI to kickstart your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.