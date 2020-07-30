Since hanging up his Grey’s Anatomy scrubs in 2015 after playing Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd for 11 seasons, Patrick Dempsey has been doing some serious branching out. He starred as a handsome billionaire in the 2016 rom-com Bridget Jones’s Baby, and portrays a ruthless banker being investigated for murder in the upcoming CW series Devils, which is set to air in the fall.

ELLEN POMPEO REVEALS SHE DOESN’T TALK TO FORMER ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ CO-STAR PATRICK DEMPSEY

“It’s scary to let go of something that makes you feel really secure,” admits the 54-year-old father of three, who shares daughter Talula,18, and twin sons Derby and Sullivan, 13, with his wife of almost 21 years, Jillian Frank.

“But when you go into the unknown, you grow.” Here, the actor and accomplished race car driver talks about new beginnings, aging gracefully and finding his Zen.