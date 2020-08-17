Actress Millicent Simmonds, best known for her work in A Quiet Place and in the upcoming film A Quiet Place 2, has been busy during the pandemic creating masks for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The 17-year-old actress who is deaf herself, realized that during the pandemic, wearing masks created communication challenges for the deaf or hard of hearing communities as reading lips is essential.

The young philanthropist teamed up with Rafi Nova – a fair trade company that makes masks with families in mind and to empower parents – designed a transparent paneled mask to make it easier to see the wearers lips.

The “Millie Mask” as it is dubbed, is designed in tandem with a speech language pathologist and is inspired by a painting Millie created for her mother this past Mother’s Day.

Giving back, all of the proceeds will go to “Deaf Women of Color” and “Texas Hands and Hearts” which helps parents of children who are deaf.

The Utah Native, has not let any limitations hold her back, she appeared in the film Wonderstruck in 2017 when she was only 12-years-old.

Since then, she has made appearances in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. It was her breakout role as Regan Abbott in the film A Quiet Place, alongside Emily Blunt and John Krasinski that shot her into the A-list.

The sequel was originally planned for a world premiere in early 2020 but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.