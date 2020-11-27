Alex Trebek delivered an emotional, posthumous message to Jeopardy viewers on Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving.

The late host had pre-recorded the speech shortly before he passed away earlier this month. It was shared by Jeopardy producers, who pistes the video across the show’s social media networks. On Twitter, the show noted that Trebek’s words were “high on our list of things to be thankful for.”

Alex Trebek said in his message:

You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

Trebek passed away at the age of 80 on November 8 after a lengthy battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had filmed episodes through the holiday and will be replaced by Ken Jennings once new episodes of Jeopardy start taping. It will be a revolving door of guests host after that sources previously told OK!

The Canadian icon will be a hard host to replace. And this Thanksgiving message drives home just why – he always had all the answers