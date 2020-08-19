More legal trouble awaits Teen Mom star, Amber Portwood, after she was pulled over by cops for “unlawful driving.”

As per court documents obtained by The Blast, the reality star was charged with “unlawful driving of vehicle through or within a safety zone.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police issued the ticket to Amber on Aug. 4, and she was funded $171 fine to close the case.

This is not the first time that the reality star has been in legal trouble. Around the same time last year — on July 5, 2019 — she was accused of hitting her baby’s father with a shoe while he was holding their son, who was just one year old at that point in time.

Besides, it was also alleged that she hit a locked door with a machete while the father and the son were inside.

Consequently, the MTV star had to accept a plea deal over the accident, which now puts her in probation for a period of three years.

Her arrest in the same case also saw her ex, Andrew, filing for full and legal custody of their son James.

The court agreed to give Andrew the primary custody of their children while sharing joint legal custody.

Earlier this month, she was also slammed with legal papers over an unpaid bill amounting to $600. The filing was in association with owing fees to Geist Harbours Property Owners Association relating to her property in Indianapolis.

“Defendant has failed to timely pay the mandatory assessments, late fees, and other charges on their property as required by the covenants. Thus, Defendant is indebted to the Association for $620.00 for past due unpaid assessments and other charges as of the date of this filing,” the lawsuit read.

Things already seemed to have gone downhill for the celebrity after she lost her dog Madison who had suffered a medical crisis in July. She said that the death of her dog meant that she had “lost everything.”

She took to Twitter to talk about the dog’s medical crises and what it meant for her.

She shared a selfie with the English Mastiff, asking everyone to “pray for Madison.”

She wrote: “Her own immune system is attacking her and making her bleed internally.

“They are doing x-rays today, and hopefully, we will know even more. I’m seriously beyond devastated I can’t even think of a word honestly.

“I’ve lost everything…” she concluded her painful update.”

The mom of two shared in March that she lost 35 pounds after going through a “dark period” in her life, and shared a motivational message to her fans.

She wrote: “Gained 10 lbs and feeling a lot better! Working on myself harder than ever. Much improvement and progress but more to come.

“Let’s be healthy, my #mentalhealthcommunity, we got this as long as we keep growing! Education is key!”