trending in REALITY TV
- Looking Fab! 'Teen Mom 2'’s Kailyn Lowry Flaunts Post-Baby Body In New Photo
- AWW! Chelsea Houska Reflects On Her Teen Mom 2 Journey: ‘My Heart Aches’
- Teen Mom’s Chris Lopez’s Dad Reacts To New Baby Amid Drama With Kailyn Lowry
- Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors In Quarantine
- Tamra Judge Says She Feels 'Betrayed' By Shannon Beador
Being on a reality TV show opens you up to a lot of criticism.
No one knows that better than the stars of the hit MTV series’ Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2.
The Teen Mom stars were not having it though, and put their haters on blast! Rather it’s responding to each other, fans, or mom-shamers, these reality stars stood up for themselves.
Scroll through the gallery below and take a look at the best Teen Mom alum clap backs ever.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv) on
View this post on Instagram
Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday 🤗 I'm going to hand over my Instagram so I won't have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages😊 #sendinglove #beautifulsouls ❤always💋
A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on
View this post on Instagram
Blessed ✨🖤 Happy Friday y’all! Hope everyone is staying safe & healthy !!
A post shared by CHEYENNE (@cheynotshy) on
View this post on Instagram
A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life 💃🏻 @hairbytk @gem_beautyco
A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m still over here in good ol’ WV being silly, drinking wine, and signing your books from home. I am patiently waiting for the day that I can finally do in-person book signings and meet all of you. I miss traveling and my film crew too! 😩🥰 I hope everyone is staying safe and well! Take care of YOU! 😘😘 Love you all!! Xx #linkinbio #HopeGraceFaith
A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahmesser) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus) on
View this post on Instagram
“Mommy, best friends forever” ❤️
A post shared by Jade Cline (@jadecline_) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!