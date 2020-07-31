Clean off your couch and start working on your vocal exercises. American Idol auditions are coming to your state.

The hit ABC reality show is gearing up to launch what the network is describing as a “live virtual audition tour” dubbed Idol Across America in which they will visit every single U.S. state for the first time in Idol history.

American Idol is joining the ever-growing list of productions trying to make it work during the pandemic. Although the new season won’t premiere until spring 2021, the search for the next singing sensation will begin on August 10.

TWO OF A KIND: DOLLY PARTON TELLS KELLY CLARKSON—LEAN ON ME!

ABC says they will be using “custom-built Zoom technology” for virtual auditions. A press release from the show explains “The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an American Idol producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.”

This means the days of hopeful contestants waiting in hallways and long lines on the street are over for now. All they need to do is pick a quiet place in their house and impress the producers.

There are no specific dates listed for each state yet, and anyone who is eligible can audition on any of the listed dates regardless of their location.

You must be between the ages of 15 to 28 to audition for the reality competition show. Auditions will be running through Sept. 9, and you can find more information about how to audition on the show’s website.

American Idol is no stranger to virtually filming a show. Idol was one of the very first productions to have to adapt to the pandemic. After several weeks of airing performances from the contestants’ homes, Idol announced it’s winner virtually on May 17, two months into the lockdown.

KATY PERRY THANKS FIRST RESPONDERS WHO HELPED HER AFTER COLLAPSING ON ‘AMERICAN IDOL’

Just Sam became the first ever winner to accept her American Idol crown from home.

American Idol which launched in 2002 quickly became a huge sensation. Idol launched the careers of many superstars we know and love such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and many more.