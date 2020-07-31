The Real Housewives Of New Jersey are back in action. The popular Bravo series is set to resume filming new episodes after production was shut down in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, the show’s 11th season will heavily revolve around Teresa Giudice and her family’s drama including her estranged husband Joe Giudice’s deportation to Italy and co-parenting their four daughters.

The 48-year-old, who served 15 months in a federal prison for engaging in bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud, will be filming the reality series along with co-stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jacqueline Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin.

‘RHOBH’ STAR KYLE RICHARDS SHARES NUDE PHOTO OF HERSELF IN PART OF INSTAGRAM #CHALLENGEACCEPTED TREND

The fact that the show is starting up again has raised some eyebrows as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Garden State. Nonetheless, the outlet reports that the Jersey cast and crew will go through extra safety precautions including daily temp checks, social distancing and many scenes filmed outdoors. Crew members will reportedly be required to wear masks, but the cast members will not be forced to do so.

RHONJ isn’t the only Bravo series getting back at it. The women of The Real Housewives of New York are set to reunite, in-person, on August 5 with Andy Cohen on Long Island.

“I guess the cat’s outta the bag,” Cohen exclaimed on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. “I guess I will just officially confirm it. It is looking like we will be doing our RHONY reunion in-person. I’m very excited.”

RACE & ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES’: JOURNALIST & FASHIONISTA ALICIA QUARLES JOINING NEW YORK FRANCHISE TO ‘INCREASE DIVERSITY’

Sources told Page Six, Bravo TV reality stars and crew will be following COVID rules and regulations during the in-person reunion by limiting the crew, wearing mandatory masks, as well as practicing social distancing.

“Everyone has to get tested,” Cohen assured fans. “There’s very few crew. There’s very few people allowed. We’re all six feet apart.”

With Cohen getting into the nitty-gritty drama of these housewives, the claws are sure to come out as they discuss the backstabbing gossip and fights from the season. The current cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and newcomer Leah McSweeney. Page Six also the reported that former cast member Tinsley Mortimer, will be making an appearance at the reunion. The socialite left the show mid-season to move to Chicago with fiancé Scott Kluth.

The RHONY reunion will be the first one to take place in-person since Bravo shut down production in March due to the pandemic. Recent Bravo reunions, including Vanderpump Rules, Shahs Of Sunset and The Real Housewives Of Atlanta were all filmed virtually in the past few months.