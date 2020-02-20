Andy Samberg had viral success with his high school friends Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone in 2001 when they joined the cast of Saturday Night Live and formed The Lonely Island. The Brookly Nine-Nine actor and producer revealed in an interview for Men’s Journal’s March issue that his friendship with his Lonely Island bandmates is comparable to a marriage.

“We are all into the same things now. Literally, we haven’t grown out of any of our interests,” Andy, 41, told Men’s Journal of their friendship.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer added that he consulted Akiva, 42, and Jorma, 42, as well as his wife, Joanna Newsom, about any project he took on. “We were on the phone yesterday debating if we could ever do more tour dates like we did last summer,” he said. “It’s a balancing act.”

Andy continued, “I might get offered a movie and go, ‘Oh, that sounds fun.’ But in the same way, I have to go to my wife and go, ‘Hey, would I be able to do this movie?’ I also need to call those guys—even if it has nothing to do with them—and go, ‘In six months, are we thinking that we would do something together?’”

“I think I speak for all three of us—the things that we’re the proudest of, and that seem to be the things that people bring up to us over the years, are always the things we’ve made together,” the SNL alum gushed.