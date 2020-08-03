Totally twinning! Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, better known as the Bella Twins both have given birth to baby boys just one day apart.

The Total Bellas stars announced their happy news in separate social media posts. Brie ( real name Brianna Danielson) broke the news first on Saturday, writing, “It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!

This is her second child with her wrestler husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson). The couple are already parents to a three-year-old-daughter Birdie Joe.

Following in her twin sister’s footsteps, Nikki (real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) made her own announcement hours later revealing that she had given birth the day before.

“7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she captioned the sweet snap.

This is the first child for Nikki and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met when they were paired together on Dancing With The Stars. The couple revealed they were expecting a baby in a joint announcement back in January, shortly after they got engaged during November 2019 trip to France.

The dancing pro also shared the baby pic on his own social media.

“7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev,” he wrote. “Proud of my love.”

While Nikki and Chigvintsev were eager to find out their baby’s sex, and did so by throwing a Mexican-themed reveal party, Brie and Bryan wanted to be surprised according to E! News.

The 36-year-old sisters, who both wrestled in the WWE, admitted that their joint pregnancies first sounded like a publicity stunt.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told PEOPLE earlier this year. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!

“I can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” Nikki told the outlet at the time. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”

The brunette beauty, who was previously engaged to wrestler turned actor John Cena, added “It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

Nikki and Brie had been documenting their pregnancies and twinning baby bumps all year long on social media and their YouTube channel. The sisters’ journey to motherhood will also be shared with fans on the upcoming season of their reality show, set to premiere this fall on E!.