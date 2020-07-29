Below Deck Mediterranean star Pete Hunziker has finally issued a formal apology for posting a racist meme, six weeks after Bravo fired him from the hit reality show.

“A little over 3 months ago someone sent me a meme of social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it.,” the Florida native shared in a statement on Instagram. “To all those I have hurt and offended please know that I am genuinely sorry. I have always fully supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people.”

Back in June, Bravo confirmed that its reality TV star had been fired over the tasteless meme was said to have “depicted shocking racist and degrading sexual imagery that showed a naked black woman in shackles,” according to The Daily Mail.

“Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post,” the network announced across its social media platforms on June 17. “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

Hunziker joined Below Deck Mediterranean as a deckhand in the current fifth season of the reality show. The series, which debuted in 2016 as a spin off of the original Below Deck, follows the lives of crew who live and work aboard a 150-foot yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

As Bravo scrambles to recut the remaining episodes, in the ones that have aired, the father-of-one doesn’t seem to be getting the best edit. The deckhand has been seen getting reprimanded onscreen for calling his boss, bosun Malia White, “sweetie” and “sweetheart” and making sexist comments to co-worker Christine “Bugsy” Drake.

Hunziker is not the only Bravo star to lose his job over racist actions. Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all let go from the network for making racist comments.