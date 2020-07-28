Lala Kent sparked rumors that she and her and fiancé Randall Emmett had called it quits after she erased photos of him from her Instagram account and posted a quote about her life being “a mess.”

Eagle eye followers also noticed the 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and the 49-year-old movie producer were not following each other on the social media site.

Nevertheless, despite the online drama, the reality starlet quickly squashed the breakup buzz and insisted the two are very much together.

“Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task,” Kent shared on her Instagram Story.

Kent, who is sober, revealed the quote was the Fourth Step Prayer from Alcoholics Anonymous.

“My stories are not ‘cryptic,'” she wrote. “My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program, each day.”

Kent later posted a photo of the couple kissing captioned, “Y’all we didn’t break up. I’m petty — so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive … then I re-add them.”

“I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me,” she added.

The Bravo star also admitted that it “won’t be the last time” she archives photos of her fiancé out of anger.

“I’m petty AF,” she said. “It will happen again and again until I grow out of it. And if it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.”

Kent also addressed the worry surrounding her and Emmett not following each other on Instagram.

“Rand and I have never followed each other — in fact we have had each other blocked since we got together,” she said.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September 2018. Emmett was previously married to “You” actress Ambyr Childers and shares two daughters with his ex.