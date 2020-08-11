“It’s just amazing,” the actress gushed of parenthood. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benji and I.”

It’s been only seven months since Cameron Diaz, 47, and hubby Benji Madden, 41, welcomed their daughter, Raddix, via surrogate, but a source tells OK! the pair are already thinking about No. 2!

“Their original plan was to wait a few years or so before giving Raddix a sibling, but they’re loving being parents so much, they figure, why wait?” the source shares.

“They’re happy to go the surrogate route again and will press the button on that in a few months’ time — though they’re seeing if it can happen naturally,” the source continues.

“There’s no pressure, and they’ll be happy either way, but in an ideal world, they’d have a boy by mid-2021.”

Better stock up on diapers!