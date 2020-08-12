Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston recently revealed that he and his wife both contracted the deadly COVID-19 illness – but didn’t think it was necessary to inform the world.

“When my wife and I had it very early on — the very first week that everything had shut down — I didn’t think that the world needed another celebrity saying, ‘Hey, I had it!’ so I just didn’t say anything and went about my way,” he told Live with Kelly and Ryan.

As for their symptoms, Cranston said that they were very fortunate to only have a mild case of COVID-19 with a “couple days of feeling achy” and “a week of severe lethargy.”

Cranston said: “I lost my taste and sense of smell for a couple of months. I count my blessings that that was the extent of my sacrifice.”

The actor also explained that since he recovered from the illness, he donated plasma so that others could recover quicker.

“I had the antibodies and [wasn’t] infected anymore and so I thought now is the time to give plasma,” he said.

While donating the plasma and recording the process, doctors asked him to post it on social media. This led to the actor having to publicly admit for the first time that he contracted COVID-19.

“I thought, ‘Okay, this is a good reason for me to now out myself and say I had COVID-19 and I was very fortunate’ and maybe if you had it and are fine now, maybe you can give plasma to those truly suffering.”

Even though Cranston and his wife had mild symptoms and call themselves “fortunate”, the actor mourned for those who have lost their lives.

“But my heart goes out to those people who have passed and those suffering. If any of you watching now had it and got through it … if you can consider giving plasma to your local blood bank, it will help many, many people,” he concluded.