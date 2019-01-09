We can often use the same makeup and skincare products as the stars — or at least the ones who offer us tidbits about their beauty routines. But some A-listers have their own specially formulated products tailored to their needs that they keep under wraps.

Carmen Electra has her own secret weapon and is sharing her favorite formula for beautiful skin so anyone can feel like a Hollywood insider.

Carmen Electra by Vilact Skin Cream is that natural product that works for the face and the body, especially sensitive skin, created specifically for the former Baywatch beauty.

“For me personally it was important that this cream was more than just another luxury product, but a skin cream that can be used not only to obtain gorgeous facial skin but vibrant skin on your entire body,” Electra said of her product with Vilact.

See It: Grab Carmen Electra by Vilact Skin Cream for Sensitive Skin with Lactoactive for $35 at Vilact! Not into it? See more award-winning products from Vilact!

Vilact, a Scandinavian brand which developed this cream for Electra, uses advanced technology for its patented super molecule Lactoactive. Derived from colostrum, a secretion from the mammary glands after giving birth, this nutrient-rich ingredient has anti-aging powers to help regenerate skin.

So not only will skin feel soft after applying this lotion, but the protein-rich formula will leave skin glowing, rejuvenated and completely renewed.

Simply use a liberal amount every day for nourished and glowing skin perfect for all ages. Since it’s created for dry, sensitive or damaged skin, Vilact’s formula is free of perfume, allergens, parabens and most other toxins that could further damage skin.

This award-winning product is priced at $35 and since it can undo years of damage, your skin will wish you found it sooner.

See It: Grab Carmen Electra by Vilact Skin Cream for Sensitive Skin with Lactoactive for $35 at Vilact! Not into it? See more award-winning products from Vilact!

OK! Magazine has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.