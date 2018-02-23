- Shay Mitchell and Jeremy Fall (pictured above) created “The Cure” Sandwich at Tinfoil: Liquor & Grocery in Los Angeles.
- Star on the rise, Danielle Savre, of the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19, stayed in a suite at The Sanctuary Hotel in the heart of Times Square in New York City, where she was photographed with Hank Freid, part-owner of the hotel.
- On Saturday evening, Steph Curry hosted an NBA All-Star party at the Beverly Hills home of NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein. Steph and his crew, including wife Ayesha and Scottie and Larsa Pippen, went through over 50 bottles of G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon champagne.
- Game of Thrones actress, Rose Leslie enjoyed meatballs, pasta and Peroni beer with a friend at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on the Upper West Side in NYC.
- Victoria Secret model Kelly Gale was spotted in the lobbies of QT Sydney and QT Melbourne.
- Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran, All-Star Kevin Durant, Maverick Carter and Ne-Yo attended A Night with KITH + Uninterrupted at Avenue Los Angeles presented by Remy Martin.
- EJ Johnson, Blake Griffin, Serayah, Sam Dekker, Ava Dash and more at sbe’s HYDE SUNSET for the APEX Social Club NBA ALL STAR weekend pop up, featuring a surprise performance by Too Short, with Adidas.
- Last Friday night at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers Luke Walton and Denver Nuggets player Richard Jefferson along with 10 friends were seen having dinner together. The group dined on the grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings, Caesar toast, ravioli and more.
- Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kendrick Lamar performed live from the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show stage at L.A. LIVE’s Microsoft Square. This sold out event was exclusively for American Express Card Members and ticket proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.
- Travis Scott performed at Avenue Los Angeles for MVP weekend presented by Remy Martin.
- Jeezy and B Smoove attended Tequila Avion’s NBA All-Star After Party presented by Talent Resources Sport. Just as the night winded down, guests were surprised with 30 boxes of D’Amore’s Pizza which were devoured in less than 10 minutes.
- Over the weekend, Josh Murray, star of ABC’s The Bachelor celebrated the grand opening of Volcano Rabbit, San Diego’s hottest new nightlife, drinking and dining destination. Murray appeared in great spirits and posed for photos as he made his way through the newly opened venue, which has been recognized for its impressive craft taco menu and its selection of agave spirits — the largest in Downtown San Diego.
- Parents to be Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (pictured below) at the Klutch Sports Group“The Game Is Every-Thing” Dinner at Beauty & Essex LA presented by Remy Martin.
- Veteran pro-skateboarder, Tony Hawk, was spotted in the lobby at the designer hotel, QT Bondi, located in the heart of Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach. Hawk was in Australia for the annual Bowl-a-Rama competition, where he performed jaw-dropping maneuvers in front of the best of the best at the largest professional skateboarder bowl event in the southern hemisphere. Hawk was also joined by his wife, Catherine, and an entourage of fellow skateboarders.
- Geno Smith (New York Giants QB) celebrated his youth charity, Sunday Heroes, at JADE Sixty with participating children and their families.
- On Saturday night, Jamie Foxx celebrated NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles with Jack Daniel’s. The actor hosted guests at the “Blame It On The Game VIP Party” where attendees rubbed elbows with Jamie and friends, including Guy Fieri, shot hoops on a mini court, posed for music video themed “Thriller” gifs and of course enjoyed plenty of Jack Daniel’s whiskey. The party was the culmination of a Jack Daniel’s takeover of All-Star weekend.
- James Johnson, NBA player and #16 on the Miami Heat, celebrated his 31st birthday with friends on Monday, at iFLY Fort Lauderdale Indoor Skydiving.
- NFL Legend Joe Namath attended the VIP Opening of Nick Korniloff’s Art Wynwood fair alongside 4,500 art fans on February 15. Art Wynwood announced that that half of the box office proceeds made during the fair would be donated to support the victims and their families of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy.
- Taylor Swift with friends, and separately actresses Jamie Chung and Cara Santana, enjoying dinner at the new Cleo Third Street in West Hollywood.
- Ellen Page celebrating the premiere of her movie The Cured at sbe’s HYDE SUNSET.
- Actor TJ Thyne, star of Bones, seen dining at Katsuya at L.A. Live.
- The Backpack Kid at Universal Studios in Los Angeles performing his signature “floss” dance moves on the set of Mario Lopez‘ iHeart radio show, while promoting his new single 2 Litt now available on itunes, youtube and spotify.
- Travis Scott (pictured below) performing at Nightingale for the NBA All Star party on Sunday night to close out the weekend. Event presented by Dobel Tequila, Avion Water and Perrier Jouet.
- La La Anthony was spotted enjoying the Ultimate Feast at Red Lobster in Times Square to celebrate the brand’s iconic Lobsterfest event, during which guests can dive into the largest selection of lobster dishes available all year.
- In town to celebrate her 21st birthday, Madison Iseman from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was seen at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show with a group of her close friends.
- Bachelorette alum, Trista Sutter, was seen playing games with her kids at Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs, which happens to be celebrating its first anniversary this month.
- Last weekend, rapper Jay-Z celebrated close friend, and President of Roc Nation Sports’ birthday, Juan “OG” Perez at Zuma New York, the Japanese izakaya restaurant in Midtown.
- This week, Dancing With The Stars instructor, Val Chmerkovskiy hangs out with award winning chef and Project Foodie‘ Co-Founder, Daniel Holzman. The two pair up to whip up a delicious Royal Roast Chicken with the help of Project Foodie, a video-driven app that demonstrates a dish, from prep to finish.
- Harlem EatUp! Festival co-founders Marcus Samuelsson and Herb Karlitz with Bruno Mars in Las Vegas on Monday night discussing possible collaboration. The six-time recent Grammy winner was concluding a four-show engagement before leaving for New Zealand for the next leg of his sold-out tour.
- Sofia Richie and AnnaLynne McCord attended the Issey Miyake Fragrance Launch at Milk Studios, Los Angeles. Issey Miyake’s NEW L’Eau d’Issey Nectar de Parfum, out this month at ULTA ($89).
- Kicking off last Friday night with a show stopping performance by 2 Chainz featuring his hit It’s a Vibe, 1 OAK LA was the hot spot throughout NBA All Star Weekend. French Montana, The Weeknd, Belly, Scott Disick, De’Andre Hopkins and more all visited 1 OAK LA Saturday night where French Montana (pictured below) surprised partygoers with an impromptu performance.
- Jessica Alba enjoyed family time in Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills while wearing the Jesse sunglasses from the Australian based eyewear brand, Sunday Somewhere.
- Michael B. Jordan joined with Current and Former NBA Players including James Harden and Allen Iverson to Play in the 4thAnnual Stance Spades Tournament in Los Angeles on Sunday.
- Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney was seen hot footing it across town with her BAFTA Award in hand, to enjoy her first GREY GOOSE Espresso Martini of the evening at the newly opened Soho House in London.
- Jojo Fletcher spotted using the Joy money app as part of her 2018 resolution to be more responsible with her finances. She even admits to going a bit overboard shopping.
- Justin Bieber seen playing the piano at Sandals Montego Bay in Jamaica this week.
- Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund and Greenwich Steakhouse’s General Manager Benny Gocaj at the West Village restaurant on Thursday.
- Idriz Elba sipping on a Grey Goose cocktail at the Yardie Screening After-Party at the Berlin Film Festival hosted by Grey Goose.
- Beauty Expert Kamani Alana attended the Toca Madera 3 Year Anniversary Event in West Hollywood, CA to promote her latest YouTube beauty tutorials.
- Vanessa Bryant showing team spirit with her sister while sporting her Mother Trucker & co. #GOAL cap.
- Jessica Alba,husband Cash Warren, and daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, were spotted in Venice, CA strolling their newborn son, Hayes, on Wednesday. The couple was seen pushing along their luxury, Dutch Joolz stroller.
- On Thursday night, Snoop Dogg’s son and model, Cordell Broadus celebrated his 21st birthday at TAO Los Angeles for dinner surrounded by his closest friends and family. Cordell thanked everyone and shouted out his mom and auntie for coming out to celebrate with him before the group headed out to Avenue Los Angeles to continue the festivities.
- This week, star of Black Panther Winston Duke, sat down with Tim Kash & Kerri Doherty on the The IMDb Show to chat about the huge box office success of the film. Winston dished on what it’s like to be part of, potentially, the biggest film of 2018, revealing that he’s proud that it has given people of color the opportunity to claim a history that they’ve never seen.
- “Pizza Girl” Caroline D’Amore, DJ and owner of D’Amores Pizza, performed on The Today Show where she debuted Jaden Smith‘s new single.
- Lucy Hale seen wearing a DONUT hat by DadBrandApparel hat coming from a workout in L.A.
- Grammy nominated singer Gabe Roland (pictured below) attended the Toca Madera 3 Year Anniversary Event before catching a flight to Hawaii to perform with the Common Kings.
Sound off in the comments below!