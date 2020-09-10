Chicago wants answers! The Windy City wants a judge to have the FBI give them records of the Bureau’s findings in the Jussie Smollett case. In 2019, the actor claimed two men attacked him while saying homophobic and racist slurs.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Chicago wants to know if the FBI gathered any new information or leads related to a letter that was sent to Fox Studios in Chicago in January 2019 — just a week before Smollett claimed he was attacked. According to the Empire alum, the letter contained an “unknown substance” and “racist and homophobic imagery and slurs.”

Now, authorities want to know if the FBI has any evidence about Smollett, 38, faking the letter or his alleged attack. However, the FBI is not revealing the investigation results just yet, as the case is still ongoing.

This week, Smollett spoke out about the incident in a rare interview during an Instagram Live . “It’s been beyond frustrating, and I certainly am not going rogue,” he said. “I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that, but I don’t really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, like, where it has gotten me. … It’s so much bigger than me.”

“They won’t let this go,” he added. “It doesn’t matter — there is an example being made. And the sad part is that there’s an example being made of someone who did not do what they are being accused of.”

After the California native’s attack in 2019, President Trump took to Twitter stating the FBI was looking into the “outrageous” situation and added that it “is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

The Mindy Project star was originally indicated in March 2019 with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report, where he claimed two men attacked him. Smollett pleaded not guilty, but authorities later claimed he staged the attack with two acquaintances — Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo. Later that same month, the charges were dropped by attorney Kim Foxx.

In February, Smollett pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment and has denied any wrongdoing. “Based on the recommendation of the OSP (Office of the Special Prosecutor), a Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime,” the statement said.

Later on, a judge ordered a special prosecutor to look into the way the Cook County State's Attorney's Office handled the case. The new prosecutor, Dan K. Webb, said they had "obtained sufficient factual evidence to determine that it disagrees with how the [Cook County State's Attorney's office] resolved the case," but "has reached no conclusions." Ultimately, Chicago would like Smollett to pay for the cost of the investigation.