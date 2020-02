Photo credit: The Real

Jeannie grew frustrated at her cohost and tried one last time to explain her viewpoint. “I am aware that there is injustice everywhere for hate crimes that have been on the daily that don't even have to do with gay rights. I understand that,” she said. “But I want to say we can't just dismiss this. There are also people who are not famous and do not get defended for the things I have to go through because they are gay.”