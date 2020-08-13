The split between Justin Hartley and ex Chrishell Stause is getting even messier after it was found out that Hartley informed Stause he would be filing a divorce over a text message last November.

Now, the 39-year-old actress has been liking tweets that hint that the 43-year-old Justin was cheating on her.

A fan wrote on Twitter: “@justinhartley filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new gf @SofiaPernas was filming the summer before they split. The timing seems like he probably cheated on @Chrishell7 and took a coward’s way out to avoid spousal support and gaslight her.”

The Selling Sunset star liked this tweet, hinting her awareness about the entire scenario.

There was another tweet from Blind Gossip, hinting that the couple had split after Hartley fell in love with another woman.

‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR CHRISHELL STRAUSE FOUND OUT ABOUT DIVORCE FROM JUSTIN HARTLEY THROUGH TEXT

However, another side of the story emerged as a source told US Weekly that the accusations laid out on Hartley are not true as his divorce was filed before he started dating the 31-year-old Sofia Pernas, who’s also been a friend — now former — to Chrishell.

“He didn’t even start talking to Sofia until the spring of 2020,” the insider said.

Sofia recently confirmed the relationship online. She posted a picture of Hartley with a cigar in his hand, along with some iced beverage.

It could be said that the picture was of him because there was a Chicago Bears hat in the background, which Hartley is known to be a fan of.

Responding to the situation, Hartley’s ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley also praised him, saying that he is a “solid man” and a “devoted father.”

Lindsay wrote on Instagram: “’In a day when social media should be used for positivity … an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I’d like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family.

“Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity.”

“’No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today. and I am thankful for the family we have built.”

Justin and Lindsay crossed eyes on the sets of the soap Passions and shared eight years of married life. The above message by Lindsay was also reshared by their 16-year-old daughter named Isabella.