Reality shows are known to stretch the truth a bit in hopes of increasing viewership, but Netflix’s Selling Sunset has raised many questions on whether the hugely popular show is scripted or not.

If the look and feel of the reality show seems a bit too familiar, that would be because executive producer and creator Adam DiVello was also the hand behind MTV’s reality television series The Hills and The City, and also developed and executive produced Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

There is plenty of on-screen drama, but OK! did some digging and came up with seven secrets and scandals of the cast that most don’t want aired in public.