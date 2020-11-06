‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow declares herself to be an immortal being and warrior for God who is able to commune with angels in a bizarre recording that emerged this week. It is on this same recording that Vallow reveals she “was going to murder” her husband. The husband she was referring to was the late Joseph Ryan, according to the Post Register, which first reported on the secret audio recording.

Vallow says on the audio that she had been “married to someone who was very awful, who raped my children, and I had divorced him and gotten away from him.” When he kept returning, Vallow claimed that she went to the scriptures — and learned that she would be justified in murdering Ryan.

Vallow has now been charged with murdering the children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and JJ Vallow, 7, she was purporting to protect and then burying their bodies on the property of her fifth husband, Chad Daybell. Vallow is also being investigated in the deaths of at least three more people, making her one of the few women in U.S. history to be a suspected serial killer.

It was also around this time that Vallow began to learn that she was a warrior for God and had been sent to lead the survivors to a new promised land. She is speaking to a group of her acolytes in the recording, and no one speaks a word once she begins to make some concerning statements.

“I have been administered to by the angel Moroni. I have seen him. I have had lots of angelic ministry with people who wake me up at 4 o’clock in the morning and tell me things to do,” declares Vallow at one point.

“I no longer need to sleep very much, because I’m woken up constantly by angels giving me instructions on things I can do to help further the father’s work. The Lord is gathering his people. He is calling people to the 144,000. They’re already being called.”

Read part of the recorded audio below:

When people hear my story, they’re like, ‘I can’t believe you did that. I can’t believe you lived through that. I can’t believe that you’re still here. … I had been married to someone who was very awful, who raped my children, and I had divorced him and gotten away from him. … I was going to murder him. I was going to kill him. Like the scriptures say. Like Nephi killed. Just to stop the pain and to stop him coming after me and to stop him coming after my children. I just thought I couldn’t take it anymore. And I would go through the scriptures and find all the things. Like: ‘If he comes against you once, if he comes against you twice, if he comes against you three times then you can kill him.’ It says it in the scriptures in the Book of Mormon. I was like there it is. There’s my answer. I don’t want to do anything that’s wrong. I did not have a murderous heart. I just wanted to stop the bleeding and stop the pain. And so someone wise was speaking to me and said, ‘You need to go to the temple. So I went and met with my bishop, and I was like, ‘I’m either going to turn my life to the temple or I’m going to commit murder. So do you want to give me a temple recommend?’ I was perfectly honest because at that point I had nothing left to lose.

I have had some wonderful experiences. I have been administered to by the angel Moroni. I have seen him. I have had lots of angelic ministry with people who wake me up at 4 o’clock in the morning and tell me things to do. I no longer need to sleep very much, because I’m woken up constantly by angels giving me instructions on things I can do to help further the father’s work.

The Lord is gathering his people. He is calling people to the 144,000. They’re already being called. They’re already being sent on their missions. They’re already going full circle. The time is now. He is coming. And he gave me a pre-mortal memory of me. And I got to see myself as a warrior fighting for the savior in the pre-mortal world. And I went to other worlds and I fought. And I was one of his strongest warriors. And I saw it. And he showed me so I could never deny it again. I was not sweet and I was not innocent. I am old. I have fought. I have fought in this war for millennia. And that’s who I am. And I came down here to be a warrior and fight. And I only thought that I was sweet and innocent.

Vallow and Daybell remain behind bars ahead of their trial. The two are accused of murdering and then working to cover up the deaths of Tylee and JJ. The bodies of the two missing children were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in June.